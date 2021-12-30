Overview

Dr. William King, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. King works at Wilmington Gastroenterology in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Nausea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.