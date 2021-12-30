Dr. William King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William King, MD
Overview
Dr. William King, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Wilmington Gastroenterology5115 Oleander Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 507-2834
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always treated me with excellent care
About Dr. William King, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1437105327
Education & Certifications
- Boston U Med Ctr
- U Hosp
- University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King has seen patients for Dysphagia, Nausea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.