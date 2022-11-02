Dr. William King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William King, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William King, MD
Dr. William King, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Loyola University and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and University Medical Center.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King's Office Locations
Kantor Nephrology Consultants, Ltd1750 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (888) 962-6369
Nevada Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center - Henderson861 Coronado Center Dr Ste 120, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 970-4055
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr King is very caring, attentive, knowledgeable, patient and has a sense of humor, we Love him. Highly recommend.
About Dr. William King, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1467433961
Education & Certifications
- University of California - Irvine Medical
- University of California Irvine Medical
- Loyola University
Dr. King has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
