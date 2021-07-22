Dr. William King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William King, MD
Overview of Dr. William King, MD
Dr. William King, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

Dr. King's Office Locations
William B. King MD PA1401 N Lawnwood Cir, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 465-6484
Lawnwood Regional Medical Center1700 S 23rd St, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 461-4000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best!
About Dr. William King, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1851399349
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. King has seen patients for C-Section and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. King speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.