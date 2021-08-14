Dr. Kirk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Kirk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Kirk, MD
Dr. William Kirk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Kirk works at
Dr. Kirk's Office Locations
Peripheral Vascular Associates610 N MAIN AVE, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 225-6508
Kevin R. Higgins Dpm PA8811 Village Dr Ste 150, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 656-5098
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kirk is by far one of my favorite Doctors.....He is caring and listens to what I have to say about how my body feels ... having Atherosclerosis is somewhat frightening and he makes an effort to make me feel safe in his care .
About Dr. William Kirk, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- Unviersity Of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Southwestern University Georgetown, Texas
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Kirk has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Carotid Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
