Dr. William Kivett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Kivett, MD is a Dermatologist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Arizona.
Dr. Kivett works at
Locations
Plastic surgery, hand surgery, dermatology473 N Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103 Directions (626) 792-2378Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kivett?
I had a surgery to remove a cyst on my occipital area. Dr. Kivett and Nina are very kind, knowledgeable and professional. They're very caring and detail oriented. I felt very calm and comfortable under their care. I strongly recommend them anyone who needs to see a dermatologist. Thank you so much to Dr. Kivett and Nina!
About Dr. William Kivett, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- Stanford University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kivett accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kivett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kivett works at
Dr. Kivett speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kivett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kivett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kivett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kivett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.