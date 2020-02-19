Dr. William Kizer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kizer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kizer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Kizer, MD
Dr. William Kizer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Betsy Johnson Hospital, Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.
Dr. Kizer's Office Locations
Associated Urologists of North Carolina105 SW Cary Pkwy Ste 300, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 467-3203
Cary Urology Division700 Tilghman Dr Ste 702, Dunn, NC 28334 Directions
Cary Urology Division385 Northeast Blvd, Clinton, NC 28328 Directions (910) 592-8820
Hospital Affiliations
- Betsy Johnson Hospital
- Rex Hospital
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Thanks to Dr Kizer I still have my husband. He had prostate cancer and he got it all. He's been 2 years cancer free thanks to him. He explains everything and will spend all the time you need to talk. Thank you for everything!!!
About Dr. William Kizer, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kizer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kizer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kizer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kizer has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kizer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kizer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kizer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kizer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kizer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.