Dr. William Kizer, MD

Urology
3.6 (31)
Map Pin Small Cary, NC
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Kizer, MD

Dr. William Kizer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Betsy Johnson Hospital, Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.

Dr. Kizer works at CARY UROLOGY PA in Cary, NC with other offices in Dunn, NC and Clinton, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kizer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Urologists of North Carolina
    105 SW Cary Pkwy Ste 300, Cary, NC 27511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 467-3203
  2. 2
    Cary Urology Division
    700 Tilghman Dr Ste 702, Dunn, NC 28334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Cary Urology Division
    385 Northeast Blvd, Clinton, NC 28328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 592-8820

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Betsy Johnson Hospital
  • Rex Hospital
  • Wakemed Cary Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. William Kizer, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578529962
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Brooke Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Kizer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kizer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kizer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kizer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kizer has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kizer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kizer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kizer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kizer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kizer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

