Overview of Dr. William Klein, MD

Dr. William Klein, MD is a Pulmonologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Klein works at Huntington Beach Internal Medicine Group Inc. in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.