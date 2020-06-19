Dr. Klinke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Klinke, MD
Overview of Dr. William Klinke, MD
Dr. William Klinke, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.
Dr. Klinke's Office Locations
Klinke, William B MD1331 W Grand Pkwy N Ste 160, Katy, TX 77493 Directions (281) 392-8900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Klinke is the finest Ear, Nose, Throat doctor in Houston, in my opinion. He has performed several surgeries on myself & care for my family. His standard of care is top notch, his diagnostic skills are exemplary, but most importantly his rapport with patients is second to none. Recommend him any time w\out hesitation
About Dr. William Klinke, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
