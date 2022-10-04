Overview

Dr. William Klipfel, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.



Dr. Klipfel works at Neighborhood Pediatrics in Olympia Fields, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.