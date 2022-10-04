Dr. William Klipfel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klipfel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Klipfel, MD
Dr. William Klipfel, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.
Neighborhood Pedicatrics Sc20200 Governors Dr Ste 101, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 679-0408
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I'm a nurse (43 years) so it takes A LOT to impress me and Dr. Klipfel is the best. Took all 4 of my kids to him, completely trusted him. He listens to the child and parent, he explains what he is going to do, why, when... to the parent and child. Two of my kids, now young adults (27 and 29) still go to Dr. Klipfel. He is outstanding clinically and a wonderful human being. Highly recommend Dr. Klipfel!!!
About Dr. William Klipfel, MD
- Pediatric Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184793044
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
Dr. Klipfel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klipfel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klipfel works at
Dr. Klipfel speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Klipfel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klipfel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klipfel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klipfel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.