Dr. William Klipper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Klipper, MD
Dr. William Klipper, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Klipper works at
Dr. Klipper's Office Locations
Harrison HealthPartners Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Poulsbo19917 7th Ave NE Ste 210, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions
Kitsap Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine1225 Campbell Way Ste 201, Bremerton, WA 98310 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good and considerate doctor. Listens to your issues and takes care of you, as the patient. Would definitely want him as my doctor in hospital as I know he would advocate for me! Will happily return to Dr. Klipper for advice and treatment.
About Dr. William Klipper, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1134175946
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
