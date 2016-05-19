Dr. William Klope, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Klope, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.
Channel Islands Medical Group2755 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 641-3689
Buenaventura Medical Clinic120 N ASHWOOD AVE, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 658-5800
Cmh Center for Family Health - Santa Paula242 E Harvard Blvd Ste C, Santa Paula, CA 93060 Directions (805) 525-9595
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Dr. Klope did emergency surgery on me, so I have not had any experience with the office staff, etc., but I was very satisfied with his knowledge and professionalism. He seemed to have all the right answers and I want to continue treatment with him.
- Vanderbilt University
Dr. Klope has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klope accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klope works at
Dr. Klope has seen patients for Epididymitis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Varicocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klope on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Klope. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klope.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klope, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klope appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.