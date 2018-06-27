Dr. Knibbe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Knibbe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Knibbe, MD
Dr. William Knibbe, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center, St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, St. Luke's McCall Medical Center, St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center and St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center.
Dr. Knibbe's Office Locations
St Luke's Intermountain Research Center520 S Eagle Rd Ste 3211, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 706-5930
St. Luke's Clinic - Rheumatology Boise600 N Robbins Rd Ste 302, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 706-5930
St Lukes Childrens Treasure Valley Pediatric-annex305 E Jefferson St, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 381-9700MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
St. Luke's Clinic - Family Medicine Hailey Aviation Dr.1450 Aviation Dr Ste 100, Hailey, ID 83333 Directions (208) 706-5930
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center
- St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
- St. Luke's McCall Medical Center
- St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
- St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding internist, rheumatologist and human being.
About Dr. William Knibbe, MD
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knibbe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knibbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knibbe has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knibbe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Knibbe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knibbe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knibbe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knibbe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.