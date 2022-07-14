See All Podiatrists in Leesburg, VA
Dr. William Knudson Jr, DPM

Podiatry
4.7 (13)
Map Pin Small Leesburg, VA
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Knudson Jr, DPM

Dr. William Knudson Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Dr. Knudson Jr works at Podiatric Care of Northern Virginia in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe Repair and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Knudson Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Podiatric Care of Northern Virginia
    224D Cornwall St NW Ste 102, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 777-5830

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Removal Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 14, 2022
    Dr. Knudson and Manager Sarah are the best and so thoughtful! The care was terrific. And now, even though I moved out of town, they still help me refurbish my orthotic inserts, out of the kindness of their hearts. And with the most excellent results! Without their help, I wouldn't still be hiking and running.
    Kathy B. — Jul 14, 2022
    About Dr. William Knudson Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083608814
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Knudson Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knudson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knudson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knudson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knudson Jr works at Podiatric Care of Northern Virginia in Leesburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Knudson Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Knudson Jr has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe Repair and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knudson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Knudson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knudson Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knudson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knudson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

