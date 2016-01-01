Dr. William Ko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Ko, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Ko's Office Locations
William Weng-ping Ko M.d. A Professional Corp.117 S Mission Dr, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (626) 284-2168
Hospital Affiliations
- Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
- Garfield Medical Center
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Ko, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan
- 1548268873
Education & Certifications
- University Calif
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- La Co Usc Med Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ko speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.