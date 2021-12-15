See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. William Koeck, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.3 (25)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. William Koeck, MD

Dr. William Koeck, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.

Dr. Koeck works at Children's Hospital of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Koeck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    San Antonio Office
    1434 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 704-4199
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. William Koeck, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982878195
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor Coll Med-Tx Chldns Hosp
    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
