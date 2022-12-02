Dr. William Koenig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koenig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Koenig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Koenig, MD
Dr. William Koenig, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Dr. Koenig works at
Dr. Koenig's Office Locations
Quatela Center for Plastic Surgery973 E East Ave, Rochester, NY 14607 Directions (585) 244-1000
Quatela Center for Plastic Surgery973 East Ave # 100, Rochester, NY 14607 Directions (585) 244-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
I am 3 weeks post op breast aug with Dr. Koenig and I could not be happier. The entire experience was nothing but smooth, stress free and informative. He was transparent from start to finish and answered any questions I had right away. His expert opinion on size was spot on! When it came to surgery day, the entire staff was so nice and accommodating, it was such a quick procedure and I felt I was in great hands. The after care has also been outstanding- two hand written cards were sent to me thanking me, all emails or phone calls immediately answered. I love my results and I would do over it again with him and this practice in a heartbeat!! If your thinking about… DO IT!
About Dr. William Koenig, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1043259443
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koenig has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koenig accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koenig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Koenig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koenig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koenig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koenig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.