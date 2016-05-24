Dr. Kohlberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Kohlberg, MD
Overview of Dr. William Kohlberg, MD
Dr. William Kohlberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. Kohlberg works at
Dr. Kohlberg's Office Locations
Kohlberg, William I, M.d.501 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 5, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 308-3323
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I just had prostate surgery with an excellent outcome. Dr. Kohlberg spoke to me in detail about what he was going to do, and saw me prior to surgery. He is very friendly, and made me feel calm and comfortable, and he saw me post surgery. He has a sense of humor, and shows care and concern. My surgery was very successful, and I am doing great, so thankful he performed my surgery, and that I was released from the hospital mid-day, without having to stay overnight. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. William Kohlberg, MD
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1063523892
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Urology
Dr. Kohlberg accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohlberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kohlberg has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urethral Dilation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohlberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohlberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohlberg.
