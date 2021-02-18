Overview of Dr. William Kokotos, MD

Dr. William Kokotos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Kokotos works at NYU Winthrop Vascular Center in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Mitral Valve Surgery and Thoracentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.