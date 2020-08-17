See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Sterling Heights, MI
Dr. William Kole, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Kole, MD

Dr. William Kole, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Pontiac General Hospital.

Dr. Kole works at Chronic Pain Consultants in Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Kole's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chronic Pain Consultants PC
    43401 Schoenherr Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 488-3636
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pontiac General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (59)
    Aug 17, 2020
    Answered all my questions throughly, explained things throughly, and didn’t rush my appointments.
    About Dr. William Kole, MD

    Interventional Pain Medicine
    33 years of experience
    English
    1174587380
    Education & Certifications

    University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    1994
    1991
    WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    1985
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Kole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kole has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kole works at Chronic Pain Consultants in Sterling Heights, MI. View the full address on Dr. Kole’s profile.

    Dr. Kole has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Kole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

