Dr. William Kortum III, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Kortum III, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3414 Moss St Ste A, Lafayette, LA 70507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 235-1212

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. William Kortum III, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1225156151
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Kortum III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kortum III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kortum III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kortum III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kortum III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kortum III.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kortum III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kortum III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

