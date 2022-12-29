Dr. William Kosmala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosmala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kosmala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Kosmala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They completed their residency with Rush Presby St Luke's M C
Dr. Kosmala works at
Locations
Illinois Gastroenterology Group10758 W 167th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 361-4778
Illinois Gastroenterology Consultants12150 S Harlem Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 361-4778
Hospital Affiliations
- Palos Community Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner. Explains his diagnosis of your condition in easy to understand terms. Offers various treatment options with their pros and cons. Great experience.
About Dr. William Kosmala, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kosmala has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kosmala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kosmala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kosmala works at
Dr. Kosmala has seen patients for Hernia, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kosmala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosmala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosmala.
