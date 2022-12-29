Overview

Dr. William Kosmala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They completed their residency with Rush Presby St Luke's M C



Dr. Kosmala works at Illinois Gastroenterology Group in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.