Dr. William Kraklow, MD

Nephrology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Kraklow, MD

Dr. William Kraklow, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus, Aurora Lakeland Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.

Dr. Kraklow works at Aurora Health Center Edgerton in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Mount Pleasant, WI, Oak Creek, WI and Kenosha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Kraklow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aurora Health Center Edgerton
    6901 W Edgerton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 421-8400
  2. 2
    Fresenius Kidney Care Midwest Racine
    5409 Durand Ave, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 598-8727
  3. 3
    Corporate Office
    335 E MAHN CT, Oak Creek, WI 53154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 762-2020
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    27th Street Clinic
    3120 S 27th St Uppr Level, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 672-8282
  5. 5
    Midwest Nephrology Associates Sc
    6804 Green Bay Rd Ste 108, Kenosha, WI 53142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  6. 6
    Fresenius Kidney Care Kenosha
    6810 Green Bay Rd Ste 1, Kenosha, WI 53142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus
  • Aurora Lakeland Medical Center
  • Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha

Chronic Kidney Diseases
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Acute Kidney Failure
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. William Kraklow, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184616187
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med College Wi Affil Hosps
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Kraklow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraklow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kraklow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kraklow has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kraklow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kraklow has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraklow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kraklow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kraklow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

