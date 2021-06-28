Dr. William Kubricht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kubricht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kubricht, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Kubricht, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT.
Louisiana Urology LLC8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 3000, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 766-8100
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
HE IS A GREAT DR. HE HELPED ME WHEN MY DR IN ALEXANDRIA LA. Messed me up and she and her partner did a mesh surgery and did not do it correctly then I told her ever sence she did it something was wrong and she never even worried about it until 3 years later and it took doc Kubritch to help fix it but cause it was so long he did what he could THANKS SOC YOU ARE GREAT
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1477550705
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Dr. Kubricht has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kubricht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kubricht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kubricht has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kubricht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kubricht. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kubricht.
