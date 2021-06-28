See All Urologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. William Kubricht, MD

Urology
3.3 (32)
Map Pin Small Baton Rouge, LA
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Kubricht, MD

Dr. William Kubricht, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT.

Dr. Kubricht works at Louisiana Urology LLC in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kubricht's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Louisiana Urology LLC
    8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 3000, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 766-8100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bladder Infection
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Urinary Incontinence
Treatment frequency



Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jun 28, 2021
    HE IS A GREAT DR. HE HELPED ME WHEN MY DR IN ALEXANDRIA LA. Messed me up and she and her partner did a mesh surgery and did not do it correctly then I told her ever sence she did it something was wrong and she never even worried about it until 3 years later and it took doc Kubritch to help fix it but cause it was so long he did what he could THANKS SOC YOU ARE GREAT
    Rita — Jun 28, 2021
    About Dr. William Kubricht, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477550705
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida, Gainesville
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Kubricht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kubricht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kubricht has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kubricht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kubricht works at Louisiana Urology LLC in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Kubricht’s profile.

    Dr. Kubricht has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kubricht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kubricht. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kubricht.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kubricht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kubricht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

