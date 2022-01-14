Overview of Dr. William Kuo, MD

Dr. William Kuo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Kuo works at Carondelet Medical Group - Irvington in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.