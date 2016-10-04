See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Covina, CA
Dr. William Kurban, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Kurban, MD

Dr. William Kurban, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Kurban works at Optum-Covina Main in Covina, CA with other offices in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kurban's Office Locations

    Optum-Covina Main
    420 W Rowland St, Covina, CA 91723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 331-6411
    Dubuis Hospital of Shreveport
    1 Saint Mary Pl, Shreveport, LA 71101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 681-6025

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. William Kurban, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134385271
    Education & Certifications

    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Residency
    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Kurban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kurban has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kurban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurban. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurban.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

