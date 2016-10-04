Dr. William Kurban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kurban, MD
Overview of Dr. William Kurban, MD
Dr. William Kurban, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Kurban works at
Dr. Kurban's Office Locations
Optum-Covina Main420 W Rowland St, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 331-6411
Dubuis Hospital of Shreveport1 Saint Mary Pl, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 681-6025
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Honest and straightforward. Very little if any wait time.
About Dr. William Kurban, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1134385271
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Kurban has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurban accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurban. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurban.
