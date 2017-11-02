Overview of Dr. William Kurtz Jr, MD

Dr. William Kurtz Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH.



Dr. Kurtz Jr works at Akron General Orthopedics in Akron, OH with other offices in Uniontown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.