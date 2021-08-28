Dr. William Lackey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lackey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Lackey, MD
Overview of Dr. William Lackey, MD
Dr. William Lackey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Carnegie Mellon University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Lackey's Office Locations
Brmi @ 5th Avenue9020 5Th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 836-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
EXCELLENT TOP NOTCH FROM START TO FINISH. DR LACKEY & THE ENTIRE TEAM IS BRILLANT. THE YOUNG LADIES AT THE FONT DESK ARE VERY PATIENT, KIND & DILIGENT. I AM A NURSE AIDE IN A HOSPITAL & AT TIMES I DO DOUBLE SHIFTS. I LOVE MY JOB. I ENJOY HELPING PEOPLE & I LOVE KEEPING BUSY. MY BOYFRIEND ENJOYS HIKING, & BIKING. THE OFFICE IS PRISTINE CLEAN BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS.
About Dr. William Lackey, MD
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ranawat Orthopaedic Research Center Lenox Hill Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Carnegie Mellon University
- University of Pittsburgh - Biology Department
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lackey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lackey accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lackey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lackey has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lackey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Lackey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lackey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lackey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lackey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.