Dr. William Lafferty, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital and University Hospital.
Usha Thomas Physician PC175 Guyon Ave, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 351-0786
- Staten Island University Hospital
- University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
I had an excellent experience with Dr. Lafferty. He is very caring, professional and thorough. Wait time in his office was satisfactory. Highly recommended.
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1528139466
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Lafferty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lafferty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lafferty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lafferty has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lafferty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lafferty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lafferty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lafferty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lafferty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.