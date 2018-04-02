See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. William Lamb Jr, DO

Internal Medicine
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Lamb Jr, DO

Dr. William Lamb Jr, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC St. Margaret.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lamb Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    193 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 621-5227
  2. 2
    193 43rd St Ste 202, Pittsburgh, PA 15201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 621-5227
  3. 3
    Upmc Outpatient Center Allison Park
    4490 MOUNT ROYAL BLVD, Allison Park, PA 15101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 487-8891
  4. 4
    4301 BUTLER ST, Pittsburgh, PA 15201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 621-5227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless
  • UPMC St. Margaret

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 02, 2018
    A caring, compassionate physician who listens.
    Gary Lang in PA — Apr 02, 2018
    About Dr. William Lamb Jr, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235103359
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Lamb Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamb Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lamb Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lamb Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamb Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamb Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamb Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamb Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
