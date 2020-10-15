Dr. William Lampard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lampard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Lampard, MD
Overview
Dr. William Lampard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry.
Dr. Lampard works at
Locations
-
1
William Lampard MD1609 Se Port St Lucie Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 288-6558
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lampard?
I had my first visit with Dr. Lampard today. The office staff were friendly, efficient, and VERY focused on keeping the doors, chairs & countertops sanitized after every patient (limit 2 at a time, due to Covid). When I got to meet Dr. Lampard, I found him to be a warm, down-to-earth, caring & sincere person. He listened when I talked, he checked my thyroid, spleen, & liver, which I don't think ANY Dr. has done to me before. Overall, I was VERY impressed & would HIGHLY recommend him AND his wonderful staff
About Dr. William Lampard, MD
- Family Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1861429920
Education & Certifications
- University Sask/McMaster University
- University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
- UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lampard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lampard accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lampard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lampard works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lampard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lampard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lampard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lampard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.