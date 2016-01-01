Dr. William Lancaster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lancaster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Lancaster, MD
Dr. William Lancaster, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1861787780
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Lancaster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lancaster using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lancaster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lancaster has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, Gallbladder Removal and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lancaster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lancaster has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lancaster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lancaster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lancaster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.