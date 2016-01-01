Overview

Dr. William Lancaster, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Lancaster works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Gallbladder Removal and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.