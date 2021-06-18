See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. William Lao, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (62)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Lao, MD

Dr. William Lao, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Lao works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Ophthalmology at MEETH in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lao's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic
    210 E 64th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 505-2060
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    William Lao, MD Plastic Surgery
    905 5th Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 505-2060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fat Grafting to the Body
Fat Grafting to the Breast
Fat Grafting to the Buttock
Fat Grafting to the Body
Fat Grafting to the Breast
Fat Grafting to the Buttock

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Hand Fat Grafting Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 62 ratings
Patient Ratings (62)
5 Star
(58)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Jun 18, 2021
Dr Lao did my liposuction and he was the best! Very attentive, knew what I wanted and gave me results that I am very happy with. His staff is very attentive and I will be going to him for any future procedures.
— Jun 18, 2021
About Dr. William Lao, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese and Japanese
NPI Number
  • 1083874259
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Lao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lao works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Ophthalmology at MEETH in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lao’s profile.

Dr. Lao speaks Chinese and Japanese.

62 patients have reviewed Dr. Lao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lao.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

