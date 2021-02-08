Dr. William Laskowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laskowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Laskowski, MD
Overview of Dr. William Laskowski, MD
Dr. William Laskowski, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Marco Island, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Alberta Hospital and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Laskowski's Office Locations
Naples Medical Center606 Bald Eagle Dr Ste 302, Marco Island, FL 34145 Directions (239) 393-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After one visit, I feel very comfortable with Dr. Laskowski. He was very thorough and appeared to be genuinely concerned about me and my issue.
About Dr. William Laskowski, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 56 years of experience
- English, German
- 1841353026
Education & Certifications
- University of British Columbia
- Misericordia Hosp|Misericordia Hospital
- University of Alberta Hospital
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laskowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laskowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laskowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laskowski has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laskowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Laskowski speaks German.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Laskowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laskowski.
