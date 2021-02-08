Overview of Dr. William Laskowski, MD

Dr. William Laskowski, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Marco Island, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Alberta Hospital and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Laskowski works at Naples Medical Center in Marco Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.