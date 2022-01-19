Overview

Dr. William Lasswell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Lasswell works at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Behavioral Health Center in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.