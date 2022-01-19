See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Vero Beach, FL
Dr. William Lasswell, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.6 (28)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Lasswell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.

Dr. Lasswell works at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Behavioral Health Center in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Indian River Medical Center
    1000 36th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 567-4311
  2. 2
    Diabetes and Endocrine Associates of the Treasure Coast LLC
    2835 20th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 299-3003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • Sebastian River Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis

Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • State Farm
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jan 19, 2022
    Very nice staff and the doctors are great. I’m not sure why others have been so negative, they are doing their best
    — Jan 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Lasswell, MD
    About Dr. William Lasswell, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1093898546
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center
    Residency
    • Walter Reed Army Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Brown Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Lasswell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lasswell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lasswell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lasswell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lasswell works at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Behavioral Health Center in Vero Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lasswell’s profile.

    Dr. Lasswell has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lasswell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lasswell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lasswell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lasswell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lasswell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

