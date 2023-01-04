Dr. William Laury Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laury Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Laury Sr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Laury Sr, MD
Dr. William Laury Sr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital and Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital.
Dr. Laury Sr works at
Dr. Laury Sr's Office Locations
-
1
Laury Medical Associates834 E Upsal St, Philadelphia, PA 19119 Directions (215) 924-4440
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Laury Sr?
Great internist
About Dr. William Laury Sr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1407802697
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laury Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laury Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laury Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laury Sr works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Laury Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laury Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laury Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laury Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.