Overview of Dr. William Lavigne, MD

Dr. William Lavigne, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Lavigne works at William E Lavigne MD PC in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.