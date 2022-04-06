Dr. Lawrence has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Lawrence, MD
Overview of Dr. William Lawrence, MD
Dr. William Lawrence, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South11801 South Fwy, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 568-5950
- 2 1601 8th Ave Ste B, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 292-1882
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
I was seen at Huegley Hospital in Everman. He is exceptional in insight and knowledge. I am honored to have met him and listened to his wisdom. He was spot on. Didn't patronize me as a patient nor look down on my circumstances. I valued his wisdom and wish so much I had been seen by him much earlier. He was correct. My only issue is my situation I am in which I am working hard to correct. Thank you DR. LAWRENCE. I feel sure my Heavenly Father had a hand in this. My last thought is I hope and pray you ask our Heavenly Father to direct you in making life decisions. And hope to see you in paradise. I will look for your grandfather there.
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Lawrence accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawrence has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawrence on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrence.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawrence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawrence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.