Dr. William Lawson, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.7 (25)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Lawson, MD

Dr. William Lawson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Lawson works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lawson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Medical Center
    5 E 98th St Fl 8, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 17, 2019
    Dr Lawson is the best he operated on me over 10 years ago I had an inverted Pamploma. I saw him today he said everything is good will see me next year. Thank you Dr Lawson
    — Apr 17, 2019
    About Dr. William Lawson, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 58 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1073573937
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Bronx Va Hosp
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Lawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lawson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lawson works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lawson’s profile.

    Dr. Lawson has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

