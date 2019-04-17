Dr. William Lawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Lawson, MD
Dr. William Lawson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Mount Sinai Medical Center5 E 98th St Fl 8, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Lawson?
Dr Lawson is the best he operated on me over 10 years ago I had an inverted Pamploma. I saw him today he said everything is good will see me next year. Thank you Dr Lawson
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Bronx Va Hosp
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Lawson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lawson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawson has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawson.
