Dr. William Lawton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Lawton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Bryan West Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.
Dr. Lawton works at
Locations
Lincoln Endoscopy Center4545 R St Ste 100, Lincoln, NE 68503 Directions (402) 465-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- Bryan West Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, knowledgeable, and professional. Answered any questions I had. I felt comfortable in his care. And that goes for the entire staff at the facility!!!
About Dr. William Lawton, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Med Ctr
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
