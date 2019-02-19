Overview of Dr. William Lazenby, MD

Dr. William Lazenby, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.



Dr. Lazenby works at Wellstar General Surgery in Griffin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.