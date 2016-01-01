Dr. William Lea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Lea, MD
Dr. William Lea, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Altru Hospital, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford and Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Northeast Atlanta Vascular Care1 Dunwoody Park Ste 140, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions (404) 554-2080Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Altru Hospital
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- MultiPlan
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1790947760
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Indiana University School Of Med
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Interventional and Diagnostic Radiology, Interventional Radiology & Vascular Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
