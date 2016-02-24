See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. William Leavitt, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Leavitt, MD

Dr. William Leavitt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Leavitt works at Engemann Student Health Center in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leavitt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Engemann Student Health Center
    1031 W 34th St, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 740-5344

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Knee Sprain
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Obesity
Knee Sprain
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon

Feb 24, 2016
Dr. Leavitt is highly knowledgeable about the entire range of health problems. For me, he successfully treated colds, infections, and even a serious gastrointestinal problem during my time as a student. Not only is he a leading expert, he takes time to listen and examine thoroughly even though it may take much of the time allotted for the appointment. You can tell that he cares about his patients. As far as I know, he sees patients only in the USC Engemann Student Health Clinic.
M.Cole in Los Angeles, CA — Feb 24, 2016
About Dr. William Leavitt, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 38 years of experience
  • English
  • 1588774988
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Leavitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leavitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Leavitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Leavitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Leavitt works at Engemann Student Health Center in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Leavitt’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Leavitt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leavitt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leavitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leavitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

