Overview of Dr. William Lechuga, MD

Dr. William Lechuga, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.



Dr. Lechuga works at North Springs Surgical Associates, PC in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.