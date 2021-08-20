Dr. William Lechuga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lechuga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Lechuga, MD
Overview of Dr. William Lechuga, MD
Dr. William Lechuga, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Lechuga works at
Dr. Lechuga's Office Locations
North Springs Surgical Associates PC6071 E Woodmen Rd Ste 340, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (334) 953-7824
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lechuga did an emergency hemorrhoid removal while I was in hospital for other complications. Other doctors on my team praised the results. Doug C. in Colorado Springs - August 2021
About Dr. William Lechuga, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1639159817
Education & Certifications
- Exempla St Joseph Hospital
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lechuga has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lechuga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lechuga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lechuga works at
Dr. Lechuga has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lechuga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lechuga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lechuga.
