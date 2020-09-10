Overview of Dr. William Lee, MD

Dr. William Lee, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), Philadelphia, Christiana Hospital, Jennersville Hospital, Pennsylvania Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.



Dr. Lee works at Christiana Care Oncology Hematology in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Anemia and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.