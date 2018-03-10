Overview of Dr. William Lee, MD

Dr. William Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley.



Dr. Lee works at Regal Medical Group Inc. in Simi Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.