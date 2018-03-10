See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Simi Valley, CA
Dr. William Lee, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Lee, MD

Dr. William Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley.

Dr. Lee works at Regal Medical Group Inc. in Simi Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

    Regal Medical Group Inc.
    2755 Alamo St Ste 101, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 210-7280

  • Adventist Health Simi Valley

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 10, 2018
    Dr. Lee has been my internist/primary care physician for several years and I am very grateful to have found him. He is patient and kind , takes the time to thoroughly explain what procedures will be taken and what medications are needed and why. He is an active listener and I feel well cared for and valued by both the doctor and his staff.
    Eugene M Pester in Simi Valley — Mar 10, 2018
    • Internal Medicine
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Tagalog
    • 1619960705
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Regal Medical Group Inc. in Simi Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

