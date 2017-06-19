Dr. William Lemons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Lemons, MD
Overview of Dr. William Lemons, MD
Dr. William Lemons, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They completed their residency with CARRAWAY METHODIST MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Lemons' Office Locations
Fritz Clinic120 Oxmoor Blvd Ste 180, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 647-1819
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Lemons! He has been the best OB/GYN I have ever had. He takes his time, he really listens to patients, and he gets to know his patients. He makes thoughtful decisions and involves patients in the process. He he extremely personable. I really hate that I left the Birmingham area, because I have been searching for a OB/GYN like him for years, and can never settle on anyone near as good as Dr. Lemons. He is really a jewel.
About Dr. William Lemons, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1679542294
Education & Certifications
- CARRAWAY METHODIST MEDICAL CENTER
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemons has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemons accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.