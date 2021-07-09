Overview

Dr. William Lensing, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Lensing works at Village Health Partners in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.