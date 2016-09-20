Dr. William Leuchter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leuchter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Leuchter, MD
Dr. William Leuchter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Southfield Office26400 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 170, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 208-8787
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Dr. Leucher is extremely competent Neurologist. He was very pleasant, complete and extensive in his evaluation. He was persistent in talking to me when the test results were complete. Seeing him was a breath of fresh air versus Dr's who can not take more than 5 minutes to do an evaluation. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. William Leuchter, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Leuchter has seen patients for Tension Headache, Epilepsy and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leuchter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
