Dr. William Levine, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (190)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Levine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Case West Res University School Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Levine works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY with other offices in Englewood, NJ, Tarrytown, NY, Far Rockaway, NY and Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Arthroscopy, Rotator Cuff Surgery and Shoulder Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    ColumbiaDoctors Midtown
    51 W 51st St Ste 370, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Englewood Office
    500 Grand Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    ColumbiaDoctors Tarrytown
    155 White Plains Rd Ste 105, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  5. 5
    Dr. William Levine
    229 Beach 20th St, Far Rockaway, NY 11691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  6. 6
    Dr. William Levine
    1180 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Arthroscopy
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Shoulder Replacement
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Shoulder Replacement

Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Partial Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectHealth
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 190 ratings
    Patient Ratings (190)
    5 Star
    (178)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 15, 2023
    Dr. Levine performed this surgery without any problem. Very fine surgeon!
    Carol G. — Jan 15, 2023
    About Dr. William Levine, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467493478
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Maryland
    Residency
    • Tufts Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Case West Res University School Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levine has seen patients for Shoulder Arthroscopy, Rotator Cuff Surgery and Shoulder Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    190 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

