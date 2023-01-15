Overview

Dr. William Levine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Case West Res University School Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Levine works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY with other offices in Englewood, NJ, Tarrytown, NY, Far Rockaway, NY and Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Arthroscopy, Rotator Cuff Surgery and Shoulder Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.