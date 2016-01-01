Dr. William Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Levy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UM Charles Regional Medical Center.
UM Charles Regional Medical Group-Endocrinology12070 Old Line Ctr Ste 209, Waldorf, MD 20602 Directions (301) 870-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Charles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.